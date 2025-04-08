user
user icon

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Robert De Niro will be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony on May 13, 2025. A longtime Cannes presence, De Niro has starred in multiple Palme d'Or-winning films and will also host a masterclass during the festival

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Actor and film producer Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes, as announced by the festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tribute to De Niro will take place on May 13, marking 14 years since he served as President of the Cannes jury in 2011. His association with the festival dates back decades. In 1976, he featured in two films selected for the official competition: Bernardo Bertolucci's 1900 and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, the latter winning the Palme d'Or. He later opened the festival in 1983 with Scorsese's The King of Comedy, followed by Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America the following year.

De Niro returned to Cannes in 1986 with Roland Joffé's The Mission, which became the second Palme d'Or-winning film in which he starred. More recently, in 2023, he made an appearance at the festival for Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt to make her debut at 78th Cannes Film Festival

Reflecting on his connection to Cannes, De Niro expressed his deep appreciation for the festival. He remarked that during a time when the world is increasingly divided, Cannes serves as a unifying space for storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends, making it feel like home, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside receiving the Honorary Palme d'Or, De Niro will also host a masterclass for festival attendees on May 14 at the Debussy Theatre. The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on ATG

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on

Is Nia Sharma replacing Mannara Chopra on Laughter Chefs Season 2? Check her doubled fees NTI

Is Nia Sharma replacing Mannara Chopra on Laughter Chefs Season 2? Check her doubled fees

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her 'Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya' NTI

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album ATG

'Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family; Check pic NTI

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family – Check pic

Recent Stories

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

best up government colleges after 12th admission courses fees iwh

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Meet one of Indias Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi iwh

Meet one of India's Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th

From oil wells to gold vaults: How crude prices shape gold trends AJR

From oil wells to gold vaults: How crude prices shape gold trends

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

Recent Videos

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Video Icon
'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon