Year-Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year

Google had released its 'Year in Search list', where it had shared a look at the top searched personalities in 2021. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty's hubby Raj Kundra were the most searched personalities. Aryan and Raj were in the news because of their run-ins with the law. Google's 'Year in Search' list was based on the most searched people, and it had featured a lot of names. Neeraj Chopra was seen occupying the first spot whereas Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was in the top ten list as well. While Aryan was on the third spot, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Elon Musk, Vicky Kaushal, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar, and Natasha Dalal followed the subsequent spots.

To talk about the porn racket case, Raj was named as an accused and was arrested on July 19 and booked under varied sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Raj was arrested by Mumbai police due to his involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos.

Vicky Kaushal created news as he got married to Katrina Kaif on December 9. The couple was secretive about their big day, but later had declared it officially that they were married. Both Vicky and Katrina posted their first photos as newlyweds on their social media feed. The actress was seen wearing a red bridal lehenga for her big day, while Vicky looked dapper in a white coloured sherwani.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to the drugs-on-cruise- case by Sameer Wankhede. The list further said that Shehnaaz Gill was the third searched personality. The actress was seen in many music videos like Bhula Doonga, Kurta Pyjama, and Shona Shona. After her rumoured boyfriend passed away she had made a tribute video for him.