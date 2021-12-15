  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year-Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year

    It was observed that Neeraj Chopra had occupied the first spot, whereas Varun Dhawan's wife was seen occupying the tenth spot. Aryan Khan and Shehnaazx Gill's names were also in Google's  'Year in Search list'.  
     

    Year Ender 2021 From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 9:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Google had released its 'Year in Search list', where it had shared a look at the top searched personalities in 2021. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty's hubby Raj Kundra were the most searched personalities. Aryan and Raj were in the news because of their run-ins with the law.  Google's 'Year in Search' list was based on the most searched people, and it had featured a lot of names. Neeraj Chopra was seen occupying the first spot whereas Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was in the top ten list as well. While Aryan was on the third spot, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Elon Musk, Vicky Kaushal, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar, and Natasha Dalal followed the subsequent spots.  

    To talk about the porn racket case, Raj was named as an accused and was arrested on July 19 and booked under varied sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.  Raj was arrested by Mumbai police due to his involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. 

    Vicky Kaushal created news as he got married to Katrina Kaif on December 9. The couple was secretive about their big day, but later had declared it officially that they were married. Both Vicky and Katrina posted their first photos as newlyweds on their social media feed. The actress was seen wearing a red bridal lehenga for her big day, while Vicky looked dapper in a white coloured sherwani. Also read: Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions

    Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to the drugs-on-cruise- case by Sameer Wankhede. The list further said that Shehnaaz Gill was the third searched personality. The actress was seen in many music videos like Bhula Doonga, Kurta Pyjama, and Shona Shona. After her rumoured boyfriend passed away she had made a tribute video for him. Also read: Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 9:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day SCJ

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

    Pornography case Relief for Raj Kundra gets four-week protection from arrest drb

    Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date RCB

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date

    John Abraham's Attack teaser: Actor makes first post featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting previous Instagram content

    John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie to release on this date SCJ

    Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie to release on this date

    UNESCO adds West Bengal Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage list gcw

    UNESCO adds West Bengal's Durga Puja to 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' list

    RBI says Kartarpur pilgrims allowed to carry, bring back up to Rs 11000 as cash gcw

    RBI says Kartarpur pilgrims allowed to carry, bring back up to Rs 11,000 as cash

    Spider Man: No Way Home: 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film RCB

    Spider-Man: No Way Home, 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

    Punjab Election 2022 Harbhajan Singh joining Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu post sparks off rumour mill gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Is Harbhajan Singh joining Congress? Navjot Singh Sidhu's post sparks off rumour mill

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon