Recently, Dion was seen enjoying the show as Coldplay performed on the latest stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for another night of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. 
One photo shows the "Power of Love" singer in a huddle with the band, while another captures her deep in conversation with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Other snaps in the post include her waving at members of the crowd and making a heart gesture with her hands after appearing on the concert's big circular screen, reported People. 
The setlist included Coldplay classics such as "Paradise," "Yellow," and "Clocks." 
Dion appeared to have been joined at the show by her three sons -- Rene-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14 -- whom she shared with her late husband, Rene Angelil, reported People. 
Dion and Angelil's love story began in 1980 when a 12-year-old Dion auditioned for him. He became her manager, and their professional partnership lasted seven years before they started dating in 1987, when Dion was 19. At first, Dion kept their relationship private, worried about public opinion."I was afraid of what people would think," she told People in 1994.
The couple also revealed their relationship publicly after being engaged for several years. "When I was at the age to be able to say to people [we were together] ... It was like bang! Love! Love always wins," Dion wrote in her memoir. The two were married on December 17, 1994, in a lavish ceremony at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, which was broadcast live in Canada.
In recent years, Dion has faced health challenges of her own. In December 2022, the singer shared her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, which has impacted her career. 
Earlier this month, Dion shared how her children have inspired her to fight stiff-person syndrome. She was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune and neurological disorder in August 2022, almost six years after Angelil died from throat cancer.
"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'OK, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared'," said Dion.
"I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with," reported People.