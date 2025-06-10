- Home
Kesari 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday starrer movie to release on THIS date
Kesari 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday starrer movie to release on THIS date
Kesari Chapter 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan starrer movie to release on THIS date; Check deets here
Digital Release of Kesari Chapter 2
After a successful theatrical run, Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is reportedly set to premiere on the digital platform JioHotstar from June 13, 2025. Although the official confirmation is awaited, sources suggest that the Karan Johar-produced film may extend its time in theatres due to its strong performance, earning over ₹45 crore, including ₹29 crore on the opening weekend.
The film is a spiritual successor to the 2019 patriotic film Kesari. Inspired by real events, it centers around C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle against the British Empire following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is adapted from The Case That Shook the Empire, a book by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar portrays Nair, while R. Madhavan plays the British lawyer Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday stars as Dilreet Gill, a key supporter in Nair's fight for justice.
During a conversation with Filmy Shilmy, Karan Johar explained that the inclusion of the phrase “f**k you” was a deliberate and historically informed decision. He shared that historians were consulted, and the intent was to capture the defiant spirit of Sankaran Nair in challenging British authority, a sentiment the filmmakers wanted to strongly convey.
Akshay Kumar commented on the bold nature of his character’s dialogue, pointing out that while audiences noticed the strong language, they overlooked an arguably deeper insult — the phrase “you are still a slave.” He emphasized that this reflected the film’s core message about colonial subjugation. Each lead actor plays a pivotal role in portraying the intensity and significance of Nair’s courtroom battle against British oppression.