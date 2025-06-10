Image Credit : Social Media

The film is a spiritual successor to the 2019 patriotic film Kesari. Inspired by real events, it centers around C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle against the British Empire following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is adapted from The Case That Shook the Empire, a book by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar portrays Nair, while R. Madhavan plays the British lawyer Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday stars as Dilreet Gill, a key supporter in Nair's fight for justice.