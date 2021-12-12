  • Facebook
    On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, we have made a compilation of a few of his mushy photos with Shehnaaz Gill for all the SidNaaz fans. The actor would have been 41 today.

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his sea of followers. It had given a shock to his rumoured girlfriend and best friend Shehnaaz Gill, who had a special relationship with the actor. The duo always had each other back and had always shown him support.

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    sidharth shukla and shehnaz

    The duo had a special bond since the Bigg Boss days. Here, on the occasion of Sidharth's birth anniversary, we remember the most memorable times of the actor with Shehnaaz. They always smiled in the company of one another.
     

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    Their last on-screen appearance together was on the TV show Dance Deewane, where they had recreated some famous Bollywood scenes and danced to their heart's content with the jury and their participants. The duo looked great together. Also read:Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz is known to be a happy-go-lucky person. Sidharth has always been playful in her company. They often used to post BTS fun from the sets of their different shows.

    The duo was always there for one another in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz used to always hold Sidharth affectionately in her arms. That is how pure and spontaneous their bond was. Also read: Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    Several times in the Bigg Boss house Shehnaaz had expressed her love for Sidharth. The duo was inseparable in the house and had always supported one another till the very end of the show.

    There were many times when the rumoured pair had become mushy in the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth used to often lovingly hold her and their photos speak about the unspoken and true love that they had for one another. Sidharth's legacy shall never be forgotten.

