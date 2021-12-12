Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, we have made a compilation of a few of his mushy photos with Shehnaaz Gill for all the SidNaaz fans. The actor would have been 41 today.

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his sea of followers. It had given a shock to his rumoured girlfriend and best friend Shehnaaz Gill, who had a special relationship with the actor. The duo always had each other back and had always shown him support.

sidharth shukla and shehnaz

The duo had a special bond since the Bigg Boss days. Here, on the occasion of Sidharth's birth anniversary, we remember the most memorable times of the actor with Shehnaaz. They always smiled in the company of one another.



Their last on-screen appearance together was on the TV show Dance Deewane, where they had recreated some famous Bollywood scenes and danced to their heart's content with the jury and their participants. The duo looked great together.

Shehnaaz is known to be a happy-go-lucky person. Sidharth has always been playful in her company. They often used to post BTS fun from the sets of their different shows. The duo was always there for one another in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz used to always hold Sidharth affectionately in her arms. That is how pure and spontaneous their bond was.