Yash’s Toxic is creating massive buzz as his next big release after KGF 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film promises a unique gangster story with a fresh perspective.

One of the most awaited films in South Indian cinema, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, is generating massive buzz. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash’s first release after KGF 2. What sets Toxic apart is its fresh narrative approach. Yash has described it as a gangster drama told from a female perspective—something rarely explored in big-budget Indian cinema. He praised Geetu’s clarity of vision and strong storytelling, adding that working with her helped him understand how differently emotions like love and desire can be portrayed on screen.

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Double Role and Period Backdrop

Set in post-colonial Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, Toxic dives deep into the world of the drug mafia and the underworld. Yash will be seen in a double role, playing characters named Raya and Ticket. The makers have already unveiled his first look, which received a strong response from fans. The layered storyline, combined with a rich historical backdrop, promises an engaging cinematic experience packed with action and drama.

Massive Scale and Star Power

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Sudev Nair. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic will also release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Produced by Venkat K. Narayanan and Yash, the film is now slated for a grand worldwide release on March 19, 2026.