Hollywood action director JJ Perry praised 'Toxic' star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures. Known for 'John Wick', Perry called the crew 'world-class'. The film's release date has been postponed to June 4, 2026.

JJ Perry lauds 'Toxic' star Yash and team

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, who has come on board for Yash starrer 'Toxic', has expressed delight at working with the entire team. Taking to Instagram, JJ Perry shared a series of unseen pictures from the sets of 'Toxic', showing him with Yash and other crew members. In a shoutout to the actor, Perry wrote, "What an honor it was to work with the whole cast and crew on #Toxic. Gotta send a big thanks to @thenameisyash an incredibly talented actor with the best beard in the business! And a kind, generous person who I'm proud to call a friend."

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He also mentioned director Geetu Mohandas and added, "And of course the amazing Director @geetu_mohandas. I had so much fun working with her and her team. Shout out to her Director of Photography, Rajeev Ravi!! I can't wait for this one to come out!!! Fasten your seat seatbelts!!!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Perry (@jjlocoperry)

'Indian crew is world-class'

In August last year, JJ Perry was announced a part of the upcoming action film. Known for choreographing iconic sequences in 'John Wick' and 'Fast & Furious', Perry said, "This Indian crew is world-class. That's precisely why I chose to work with them. We're tackling a major sequence right now, and I'm super stoked about taking this on. It's a challenge, but I love a great challenge--and this team is meeting it head-on. We're here to push boundaries together--and that's what filmmaking is."

'Toxic' release date and other details

Meanwhile, the makers have pushed the release date of the action-thriller to June 4, 2026 amid the tensions in the Middle East. The team had planned a big trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8, with media from across the country. Promotions were in place, and the first song, titled 'Tabaahi,' was also ready for release on March 2. However, the makers decided to pause all promotional activities in view of the situation.

The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. (ANI)