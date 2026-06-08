Vazhapindi juice is a traditional Ayurvedic health drink widely used for detoxification and managing kidney health. As of 2025, it remains a popular natural remedy for dissolving kidney stones and improving digestive health. Here's how Sameera Reddy likes to drink it, recipe below!

Feeling bloated, irritated and facing gut issues? Sameera Reddy has got just the right nature’s electrolyte for you to the rescue. Yes, naturally sweet and high in potassium, this Vazhapindi juice is easy to make and a one-stop solution to your gut problems and also beneficial for kidney stones. Let’s dive in to know more!

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Popular actress Sameera, who is often known for posting lifestyle content on social media, shared a video of making banana stem juice from scratch. Yes, you read that right. Sharing the entire process of this yummy, sweet recipe, Sameera also noted its benefits that are nothing but pure health gold.

Sameera's GOLD Juice Recipe

Sharing the video she wrote, “Refreshing, detoxifying, and gut-friendly! This simple banana stem water helps flush toxins, reduce bloating, and keep digestion happy—without any fuss.”

Listing the benefits of the unique recipe that is going viral for all the right reasons, she added, , “High-fiber detox drink that aids digestion & weight management. Supports blood sugar balance & healthy cholesterol. Natural diuretic—great for kidney health & BP control.” A few more benefits of this health potion includes relief in constipation and feeling of heaviness.

How To Make It At Home

Peel the hard outer layer to reveal the tender white inner core. Slice the core into small pieces. To prevent discolouration, soak the pieces in water mixed with a little buttermilk or lemon juice. Add the pieces to a blender with water, a pinch of salt, and optional ginger or cumin (jeera) for taste. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh. Drink it immediately, preferably on an empty stomach for maximum benefit and enjoy! You can also buy a store bought version of the same, but we recommend making it all natural. Follow us for more health tips.