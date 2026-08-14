Yash just recently revealed how worried he was for pregnant Kiara Advani and how he took care of her as a bodyguard. Keep scrolling to know more!

Kiara Advani and Yash's chemistry in the Toxic trailer has created much-deserved buzz on social media. Fans are more than elated after watching the trailer and are looking forward to what this film, packed with a female lead cast and wrapped with action, has to offer. Yes, you read that right. Well, the trailer of the film was launched on a huge scale in Bangalore a few days back. The entire cast of the film was present at the grand event.

How Yash Protected Kiara During Toxic Shoot

Well, not many know that Kiara was pregnant with her daughter Sarayaah during the shoot of the film. Talking about the same, Yash shared that he and Geetu took care of Kiara the most. At the film’s audio launch in Mumbai on Thursday night, Yash said, "How do I say, I think she is such a professional actor. She came into this film; I was a little worried because it’s too demanding. The first time we spoke, she said, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?’ I said, ‘Never, but it’s going to be good and easy’. Then I saw her."

He added, “But the way she dedicated herself, and I must say, even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment. I was more worried; Geetu was more worried. We were like bouncers or bodyguards on set; we used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself. Thank you, Kiara; this one is special."

Kiara on Playing Nadia

Talking about playing Nadia, Kiara said, “I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap that I was ready to take as an actor.”