Yash's reported role as Ravana has revived an old interview in which late actor Puneeth Rajkumar said he wanted to see Yash in a full-fledged historical or mythological role. Fans are now linking his words to Yash's reported casting as Ravana.

Some words spoken years ago can take on a completely different meaning when circumstances eventually align. For fans of Kannada cinema, a memorable comment by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar about Rocking Star Yash is now drawing attention again. What began as a casual question during a television interview has gained fresh significance amid reports about Yash's upcoming mythological role.

It almost feels like a prophecy. Several observations made by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar about films and actors have appeared to become reality over the years. Now, a special wish he once expressed for Rocking Star Yash is reportedly taking shape, with the actor set to take on a major historical or mythological character.

The connection goes back a few years to an interview on Asianet Suvarna News, where Yash was promoting his film Gajakesari. Legendary actress Tara was also present on the programme when she asked Puneeth what kind of role he would like to see Yash play on the big screen.

Puneeth, known for his trademark smile and wit, initially joked, "Rocky Bhai." However, Tara reminded him that Yash had already made history with the KGF franchise and asked him to suggest something different.

Puneeth Wanted To See Yash In A Historical Role

Puneeth then gave a more serious answer. He said that, considering Yash's look at the time, particularly his beard and long hair, he felt the actor would suit a historical or mythological character.

He also pointed to Yash's work in Gajakesari, saying the actor had already appeared in a similar setting under director Krishna, but only in a smaller portion of the film. Puneeth suggested that, with advancing technology and changing audience expectations, Yash playing a full-fledged historical character could be a strong choice.

Yash Reportedly Set To Play Ravana

Years later, Puneeth's suggestion appears to be becoming a reality. Yash is reportedly set to play Ravana, one of the central and most powerful characters in the epic Ramayana, in a major pan-India project.

The reported casting has attracted considerable attention, particularly because Ravana is one of Indian mythology's most complex and iconic characters. The role could also mark a significant departure from the characters Yash has portrayed in his recent films.

Puneeth's Words Resurface

The reported development has brought Puneeth's old comments back into focus, with fans drawing a connection between his suggestion and Yash's reported role as Ravana.

It is also being said that the project will give Ravana a level of prominence comparable to Rama, making the character an equally important part of the narrative. If that materialises, it would give Yash a particularly challenging and high-profile role.

For fans of both actors, the development is especially meaningful because it appears to echo a wish Puneeth Rajkumar expressed years ago about the kind of role Yash could take on.

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