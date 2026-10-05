Anupam Kher expressed pride in his journey, sharing letters of recognition from US officials for his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjane’. He said it makes him proud to be an Indian actor and see Indian theatre celebrated across borders.

Actor Anupam Kher has expressed pride in his journey, reflecting on the US tour of his stage play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjane’. Sharing pictures of recognition letters from the Governor of Carolina, the Mayor of Raleigh, and the Mayor of Cary, Kher wrote, "GOD CONTINUES TO BE KIND! I don’t usually keep a record of everything I have done. I am proud of my journey, but I believe in moving on, staying curious and not taking myself too seriously. There is still so much to do! But this USA tour of my play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane has made me pause. In city after city, I have received proclamations, commendations and letters whose words have moved me more than I could have imagined. Reading them, I sometimes think, “Have I really done all this?” Sometimes, back home, familiarity can mean being taken for granted—even at award functions."

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'Proud to be an Indian Actor'

Kher stated that he feels “immensely proud” of being an Indian actor, further adding, “Above all, it makes me immensely proud to be an Indian actor. To see Indian cinema and theatre celebrated across borders is a joy that goes far beyond any individual honour. My heartfelt thanks to Josh Stein, Governor of North Carolina; Janet Cowell, Mayor of Raleigh; and Harold Weinbrecht, Mayor of Cary, for these thoughtful letters and the proclamation. Your recognition of my work in cinema, theatre, education and humanitarian service means a great deal to me. Thank you to everyone who helped make these moments possible.”

About ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’

Anupam Kher has been celebrating a successful tour of his Hindi play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’. Kher's new stage production is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer has created music for a stage play. (ANI)