Actor Soori's massive hit action drama Mandaadi is finally coming to Netflix on October 8. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed this film, and it features Mahima Nambiar as the female lead.

Actor Soori's latest blockbuster Mandaadi has finally locked its OTT release date. Netflix bagged the official streaming rights for the movie. Fans can watch the film online from October 8. The movie won huge praise from the audience right from day one. It collected a massive Rs 150 crore at the global box office. The film made Rs 100 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed Mandaadi. Malayalam actress Mahima Nambiar played the female lead role. Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies distributed the film across Kerala. Elred Kumar produced the movie under the RS Infotainment banner. Telugu actor Suhas played the main villain. The makers set this action drama against a raw coastal backdrop. The story revolves around a unique sailing boat race happening along the 100 km Tamil Nadu coastline. Mandaadi is actually the title given to the fishing team leader in this boat race. The film showcases Soori in a complete mass avatar.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj plays a very important role in the movie. The supporting cast includes Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, and Krithika Balasubramanian. National Award winner GV Prakash composed the music. SR Kathir handled the camera work, and Pradeep E Raghav did the editing. The makers originally released the film in Tamil and Telugu languages.