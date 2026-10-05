Bengali actor Koel Mallick, a former TMC Rajya Sabha MP, officially joined the BJP on October 5, 2026, a day after being nominated by the party for an upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election. She stated her move was to work for West Bengal's development and people's welfare.

Koel Mallick's shift from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marks a significant political development in West Bengal. The noted Bengali actor, who previously had a brief stint as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP, officially joined the BJP on Monday, October 5, 2026, just one day after the party nominated her for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.

Mallick filed her nomination papers at the West Bengal Assembly, expressing her desire to work for the people and contribute to the state's development. Her move comes months after she resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat as a TMC member in July 2026, following the party's electoral setback in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Her Political Trajectory

Koel Mallick's entry into active politics began when she was nominated by Mamata Banerjee's TMC for the Rajya Sabha earlier in 2026. She took oath as a Member of Parliament on April 6, 2026. During her brief tenure with the TMC, she was also appointed as a member of the Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on June 3, 2026.

Her resignation from the Upper House on July 16, 2026, occurred without her attending a single session. This departure followed a major setback for the TMC in the state assembly polls. Mallick is now the fourth former TMC Rajya Sabha MP to join the BJP and be nominated for the Upper House by the saffron party.

Who Is Koel Mallick?

Born Rukmini Mallick, Koel Mallick is a prominent Bengali film actor often referred to as the "Tolly-Queen" in the industry. She is the daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick. Mallick pursued a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) with honors in Psychology from Gokhale Memorial Girls College, an institution affiliated with the University of Calcutta.

Her acting debut came in 2003 with the film Nater Guru, which was a box-office success. She subsequently starred in numerous commercially successful films including Shubhodrishti, Mon Mane Na, Premer Kahini, and 100% Love, establishing herself as a leading star in Bengali cinema. In 2013, she married film producer Nispal Singh, and the couple has two children. Mallick has also been recognized for her social activism, particularly her work with widows and children.

Reactions and Future Prospects

TMC leaders have criticized Mallick's switch, labeling such defections as a "betrayal." However, Mallick stated that she did not want to speak negatively about any party, emphasizing her decision to join the BJP was driven by a desire to serve the people and be part of the development initiatives in West Bengal. The upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election, scheduled for October 16, is expected to see Mallick re-elected unopposed, as she is currently the sole candidate in the fray. This move is seen as strengthening the BJP's presence in West Bengal.

The current political landscape in West Bengal indicates a growing trend of cross-party movements. Mallick's nomination by the BJP, following her earlier resignation from the TMC, highlights the fluid dynamics within the state's political arena. Her re-election to the Rajya Sabha will solidify her position within the BJP and provide a platform for her stated goal of contributing to West Bengal's development.