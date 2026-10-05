Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut in the action film ‘Street Fighter’, playing the popular gaming character Dhalsim. He revealed his long training in Kalaripayattu made him feel 'meant to play' the role.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film ‘Street Fighter’, where he will play the popular gaming character Dhalsim. Vidyut spoke about his role at an event hosted by Paramount Pictures India in Mumbai, where a special featurette from the film featuring the actor was also unveiled.

As per a release, Vidyut spoke about his journey to the film and shared how his long association with martial arts helped him connect with the character. He revealed that he has been training in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and said his years of training made him feel that he was meant to play Dhalsim. The actor also spoke about how he came on board the film and his experience of working with the cast.

About 'Street Fighter'

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, ‘Street Fighter’ is based on the popular video game franchise. The film also stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

Official Synopsis

"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!" the official synopsis read, as per a statement.

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Expanded Cast Details

The film also features Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.

Release in India

The trailer of ‘Street Fighter’ was released earlier this year and introduced the film’s main cast. ‘Street Fighter’ is scheduled to release in India on October 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.