Actor Yash praised his 'Toxic' co-star Huma Qureshi for her film 'Baby Do Die Do'. He lauded her choice to produce, calling it the "harder" path and saying her "quiet courage" as an actor and producer is worth admiring.

Yash Praises Huma's Courage as Producer

Actor Yash is full of praise for his 'Toxic' co-star Huma Qureshi, hailing her performance in 'Baby Do Die Do'. In an Instagram story, Yash shared the poster of Huma's film, adding how the actress chose a "harder" way to success through her performance and as a producer. "There's a version of success that's easy. @iamhumaq chose the harder one. Producing isn't glamorous. It's late nights over budgets, fighting for a script no one else believed in, carrying the weight when things go wrong," Yash wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yash also expressed pride in her co-star, stating that Huma Qureshi's performance is "worth admiring." "Baby Do Die Do is out today, and she made it happen - as actor and producer. That's the kind of quiet courage worth admiring. Proud doesn't even cover it," he added.

About 'Baby Do Die Do'

An action-thriller, 'Baby Do Die Do', opened in theatres on Friday, July 3, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead as a professional female assassin. The trailer of the film was unveiled in June, showing Huma as a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily in public places.

The trailer further introduces different characters of the story, which are played by Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rachit Singh and others. Sikander Kher plays the role of an antagonist in the movie, while Rachit Singh portrays the love interest of Huma in the movie.

With redemption in her eyes as she calmly watches the building burn, Huma appears to be bruised at the end of the trailer. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. (ANI)