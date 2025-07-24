Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who parlayed his prowess in the ring into an acting career, has died at the age of 71, US media reported Thursday.

Hulk Hogan, the name that defined an era of professional wrestling, has passed away at the age of 71. The towering 6'7" legend, whose charisma, showmanship, and signature leg drop made him one of the most recognisable faces in sports entertainment, died at his home in Florida, his manager Chris Volo confirmed to NBC News.

For millions of fans around the world, Hogan was more than a wrestler — he was “The Immortal” who inspired a generation to believe in larger-than-life heroes.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," read a statement posted by WWE on X.

The Rise of Hulkamania

Born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s as the face of the then-WWF. With his iconic red-and-yellow ring gear, bandana, and unmistakable blond handlebar mustache, Hogan ushered in the age of “Hulkamania.”

His rallying cry — “Train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins” — turned him into a cultural phenomenon. Main-eventing the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985, Hogan helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream entertainment, making the WWF (now WWE) a household name.

Beyond the Ring: Actor, Entertainer, Icon

Hogan’s charisma transcended wrestling. He starred in movies and television shows, from Rocky III to his own series, Thunder in Paradise, cementing his pop culture status. His merchandise, theme music (“Real American”), and larger-than-life persona became symbolic of an entire era.

While Hogan enjoyed unparalleled success, his career was not without controversy — from personal struggles to public battles that often made headlines. Yet, in the eyes of many fans, the man who “Hulked up” in the ring remained a beloved figure. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 sealed his place as one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

RIP Hulk Hogan: Tributes Pour In

As news of Hogan’s passing broke, tributes from fellow wrestlers, fans, and celebrities flooded social media.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted on X: “Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

Hogan leaves behind a legacy that transcends the wrestling ring — a legacy of perseverance, charisma, and a larger-than-life persona that inspired countless others. To the millions of Hulkamaniacs who cheered for him, his words still echo:

“Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”

Though he may have taken his final bow, Hulk Hogan’s spirit will live on in every body slam, every chant of “Hogan! Hogan!” and every young fan who still dreams of being a hero.

