Image Credit : our own

Trick Williams has been turning heads lately, and not just in NXT. The current TNA World Champion is building serious momentum as a heel, drawing heat.

In recent months, his character has taken a darker turn, aligning well with the kind of supernatural atmosphere The Undertaker once ruled. A surprise face-off between Williams and The Deadman during an NXT episode could plant the seeds.

It’s a fresh matchup. The youth vs. the legend. Williams could use the momentum from such a moment, and The Undertaker could use it to pass the torch in style.