3 WWE Opponents Who Could Face The Undertaker If He Returns in 2025
If The Undertaker steps out of retirement in 2025, these three WWE stars could be waiting for him. Here's who could share the ring with The Deadman.
Trick Williams
Trick Williams has been turning heads lately, and not just in NXT. The current TNA World Champion is building serious momentum as a heel, drawing heat.
In recent months, his character has taken a darker turn, aligning well with the kind of supernatural atmosphere The Undertaker once ruled. A surprise face-off between Williams and The Deadman during an NXT episode could plant the seeds.
It’s a fresh matchup. The youth vs. the legend. Williams could use the momentum from such a moment, and The Undertaker could use it to pass the torch in style.
Drew McIntyre
This story writes itself.
Drew McIntyre has never shied away from expressing his admiration for The Undertaker. Earlier this year, he said in an interview that he still dreams of one day sharing the ring with the WWE legend.
Their paths did cross in the past, notably during a tag match at Extreme Rules 2019, but McIntyre never got that one-on-one moment. He lost both prior encounters, and now feels that *Taker "owes him one."
A potential clash at Clash in Paris 2025 could close the loop. A physical, emotional fight between the Scottish Warrior and The Phenom could be the sendoff.
Uncle Howdy
If there’s one name that fits The Undertaker’s aura today, it’s Uncle Howdy.
Now leading the Wyatt Sicks and holding tag team title on SmackDown, Howdy is pushing WWE’s horror storytelling into a new era. And if WWE wants to cement his position, there's no better way than having him face off against the pioneer of supernatural gimmicks himself.
SummerSlam 2025 could be the stage.
It would be less about who wins and more about the torch being passed from one era of darkness to another. Uncle Howdy could emerge with more credibility than ever, while Taker gets to close his final chapter in a storyline true to his identity.