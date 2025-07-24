Image Credit : Getty

While The Rock helped ignite the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes rivalry, his presence isn’t necessary for the storyline to thrive. The feud has picked up its own fire, with both stars handling promos and matches without external support.

Cody’s brutal title shot to Cena’s face on SmackDown proved that the tension is already at a boiling point. Cena and Rhodes have history, motive, and momentum. Right now, their feud is better off without outside interference, Final Boss or not.