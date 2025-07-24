3 Reasons Why The Rock Might Not Return to WWE TV in the Near Future
The Rock’s absence from WWE isn’t just about timing. Here's what’s really keeping him away.
WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock in Cena-Rhodes Feud Right Now
While The Rock helped ignite the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes rivalry, his presence isn’t necessary for the storyline to thrive. The feud has picked up its own fire, with both stars handling promos and matches without external support.
Cody’s brutal title shot to Cena’s face on SmackDown proved that the tension is already at a boiling point. Cena and Rhodes have history, motive, and momentum. Right now, their feud is better off without outside interference, Final Boss or not.
Hollywood Is Keeping Dwayne Johnson Extremely Busy This Year
The Rock has a stacked schedule in Hollywood, which is likely eating up any room for consistent WWE appearances. Projects like The Smashing Machine, Moana live-action, Jumanji 4, Fast X Part 2, and Breakthrough have Johnson tied up in multiple roles, including acting and producing.
His short runs earlier this year, though impactful, were clearly limited by these outside obligations. That’s likely to stay the case for the rest of the year.
WWE Fans Are Tired of Short, One-Off Rock Cameos
The WWE Universe has made it clear, they’re not thrilled with The Rock dropping in and vanishing. His dramatic cameo at Bad Blood, where he made the throat-slice gesture at Cody and Roman, hyped up fans for a bigger confrontation. But nothing came of it.
Later, at the Netflix debut of RAW, he was suddenly a babyface again, praising both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. It was jarring. That inconsistency, followed by more silence, has frustrated fans who want long-term storytelling, and not random guest spots. Unless The Rock commits full-time to a feud, another fly-in might not be well received.