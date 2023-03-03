Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Balmain pant-suit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    The dance sensation and global entertainer Nora Fatehi, who represents Bollywood internationally as a performer and entertainer icon, is a visual treat dressed in her black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit.

    Nora Fatehi's poised and dazzling avatar as a fashion goddess dressed in a black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

    Nora further accentuated her glamorous and hot black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit with black heeled shoes as she gave seductive looks towards the camera lens while seated in the luxurious car.

    Nora Fatehi is best known for her brilliant dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saaki Saaki, Manike, and many more. In this picture, Nora Fatehi serves a dose of alluring looks dressed in a black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit.

    Nora Fatehi recently wowed audiences and fans with her acting chops in the music video song Achcha Sila Diya alongside Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. She is flaunting her curved body in this black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit and definitely redefining fashion. She looks directly at the camera lens in the picture and gives seductive expressions.

    Nora Fatehi walks the talk looking like a fashion icon giving a captivating view of her black and white Balmain pant-suit ensemble outfit to ardent fans on Instagram. The outfit is flaunting her toned legs and curves here.

    Nora Fatehi has enhanced her look with a nude peach-colored lip shade on her lips and opted for a minimal makeup look, open jet black hairs with this outfit that exudes her boss lady vibes. The searing hot pose given by Nora here is flaunting her toned abs and chest to fans.

    The black and white Balmain pant-suit outfit has given her ardent fans a view of her curves and toned body. In this picture, Nora Fatehi displays her goofy side as she is looking happy and joyful and is giving a view of her toned booty as well.

