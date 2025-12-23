Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Krrish 4 is making headlines as reports reveal a new villain will join the cast. This actor marks a return to Bollywood after nearly 20 years, with the film set to release in 2027.

Hrithik Roshan is back in the spotlight with his upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in 2026, with the movie slated for a 2027 release. Meanwhile, reports from insiders reveal exciting updates about the film, including the identity of its villain.

Rajat Bedi to Play the Villain

According to media reports, Rajat Bedi will essay the role of the antagonist in Krrish 4. Known for his iconic negative roles in Bollywood, Rajat is making a strong comeback to Hindi cinema after nearly 18 years. He was last seen in Partner (2007) alongside Salman Khan and Govinda.

Interestingly, Rajat Bedi also played a villain in the first film of this franchise, Koi Mil Gaya (2003). Over the years, he has acted in films such as Karan Arjun, International Khiladi, Jodi No. 1, Aksar, Rakht, and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He has also appeared in Punjabi and South films, as well as the web series The Bads of Bollywood (2025) starring Aryan Khan.

The Krrish Franchise So Far

The Krrish series has been one of Bollywood’s most successful superhero franchises. It began with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, which became a blockbuster. The first official superhero film, Krrish (2006), had a budget of ₹40 crore and earned ₹126.55 crore at the box office.

Krrish 3 (2013), with a budget of ₹150 crore, collected ₹393 crore, with Priyanka Chopra joining Hrithik as the lead actress. Now, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly taking on the director’s role for Krrish 4, promising another high-octane addition to the beloved franchise.