Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is buzzing. On December 25, the film will be released. The creators released 'Saat Samundar Paar..' before its release, trolling Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is ready for release. Before this, the makers released the movie's song 'Saat Samundar Paar..' last evening, a remakeof the superhit 90s film 'Vishwatma'. After watching and listening to this song, Kartik and Ananya are being heavily trolled on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In fact, after the song's release, everyone is reminiscing about the original song, which was filmed on Divya Bharti. After watching the remake, most people say it has been completely ruined. Some say that the original version is a hit and always will be.

Kartik Aaryan in trouble for dancing to a 90s song

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' used the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' from the 90s superhit movie 'Vishwatma', which was released last evening. While Divya Bharti was seen dancing to the tune of the 'Vishwatma' song, Kartik Aaryan is seen dancing in the 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' song, however, people did not like it at all. Watching the song, one person wrote - The vibes of the old song were something else.

A user named Vicky Hegde wrote - And another evergreen song has been ruined, thanks Bollywood. A user named Saket Baheti wrote - There can't be a worse version of a classic song than this. A user named Riya wrote - How much Divya Bharti's soul must be crying after listening to this song. A user named Karan Gupta wrote - They've completely messed up a good song. A user named Sulekha wrote - Who gives them the copyright to ruin a song? A user named Zubaid wrote - They have completely murdered such an iconic song. Similarly, others also vented their frustration.

About the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Director Sameer Vidwans' film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is releasing in theaters on December 25. The producers of this film are Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tiwari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora. This romantic comedy film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, Lokesh Mittal, and Gaurav Pandey in lead roles. This 145-minute film has a budget of 150 crores.