Year Ender 2025: 6 Box Office Clashes of The Year; Check List Here
Year Ender 2025: A lot happened in the entertainment industry in 2025. Some films showed their magic while others flopped. Throughout the year, 6 major clashes were also seen between films at the box office. Most of the films had to suffer losses
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan versus Maalik
Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik released together in July 2025. Both films bombed. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, with a 50 crore budget, earned 2.35 crore. Maalik, with a 54 crore budget, made 26.30 crore.
War 2 versus Coolie
Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie clashed in August 2025. Coolie did better, earning 675 crore on a 400 crore budget. War 2 earned 351 crore on the same budget.
Son of Sardaar 2 versus Dhadak 2
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 released together in August 2025. Both films failed. Son of Sardaar 2 earned 60.90 crore on a 150 crore budget. Dhadak 2 earned 29 crore on a 60 crore budget.
Baaghi 4 versus The Bengal Files
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Mithun Chakraborty's The Bengal Files released in September 2025. Both were huge disasters. Baaghi 4 earned 66.39 crore on an 80 crore budget. The Bengal Files collected 16.19 crore on a 50 crore budget.
Kantara Chapter 1 versus Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed in October 2025. Kantara dominated, earning 900 crore on a 125 crore budget. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned 99.39 crore on an 80 crore budget.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 versus Akhanda 2
Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 clashed in December 2025. Both underperformed. Kapil's film earned 13.26 crore on a 35 crore budget. Akhanda 2 earned 102 crore on a 200 crore budget.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.