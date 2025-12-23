Dhurandhar Enters ₹900 Crore Club; Check Worldwide Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The spy action drama 'Dhurandhar', starring actors like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has crossed the ₹900 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 18 days. Check Full Collection Here
How much did 'Dhurandhar' earn worldwide?
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, 'Dhurandhar' has collected approx. ₹901 crore worldwide. It earned ₹712.98 crore gross in India and ₹188.02 crore overseas.
'Dhurandhar' to be among the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films
'Dhurandhar' is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film, beating 'Secret Superstar' and 'PK'. It may soon enter the top 5, surpassing 'Animal' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.
'Dhurandhar' on its way to becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film
With its current pace, 'Dhurandhar' could soon beat 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' to become the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film, though surpassing 'Dangal' seems difficult.
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide
The top 10 list includes Dangal (₹1968.03 cr), Jawan (₹1148.32 cr), Pathaan (₹1050.3 cr), and Dhurandhar at number 6 with ₹901 crore, just behind Animal.
