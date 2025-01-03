'With love, Meghan...', Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show to stream from THIS date [WATCH]

Meghan Markle’s new series With Love, Meghan offers a fresh take on lifestyle programming, featuring her at home with friends, cooking, gardening, and sharing homemaking tips. Emphasizing joy over perfection, Markle invites viewers to embrace playfulness and creativity in everyday life

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, takes a relatable turn in her upcoming series, With Love, Meghan. The show, described as a reimagining of lifestyle programming, offers a glimpse into Markle's everyday life as she spends time at home with friends, prepares meals, and shares practical homemaking tips. The format is reminiscent of the style popularized by Martha Stewart, blending cooking, gardening, and engaging conversations.

In the trailer, Markle is seen preparing an assortment of dishes, including a vegetable platter, a multilayered cake, and focaccia bread. The footage also captures her harvesting honey and hosting well-known friends, including chef Roy Choi, actor Mindy Kaling, and culinary icon Alice Waters. Markle reportedly emphasizes that the focus isn’t on achieving perfection but on finding joy in the little details.

Prince Harry makes a brief appearance toward the end of the trailer, adding a personal touch to the series. Comprising eight episodes, the show is set to premiere on January 15 on a streaming platform.

According to the official description, the series merges practical advice and candid conversations with both new and old acquaintances. Markle aims to showcase how embracing playfulness and imperfection can lead to creating beauty in unexpected ways. The series highlights activities like cooking and gardening while encouraging viewers to join in and explore their creativity.

This new venture aligns with Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million content production deal with Netflix, signed in 2020. Earlier this month, the couple released a docuseries titled Polo, further solidifying their presence in the streaming world.

