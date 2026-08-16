Saif Ali Khan revealed that sons Taimur and Jeh ask about wars and their safety during his Jai Jawan appearance. The actor also discussed Kashmir and his upcoming film Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.

Actor Saif Ali Khan had some thoughts regarding the importance of the armed forces of the country and how discussions regarding global wars have affected even his family during Independence Day. In an interview on NDTV’s show ‘Jai Jawan,’ the actor discussed how the queries regarding war-like situations from his sons, Taimur and Jeh, have left him with some concern.

As per Saif, his children sometimes fear regarding the consequences that may arise in case there is an escalation of conflict and thus they want to know what may happen to them. To reassure them, the actor says that he reminds them about the presence of the armed forces.

Questions By Taimur and Jeh About Wars in Various Parts Of The World

As per Saif, his sons are inquisitive regarding the issues of war occurring in various parts of the world. They have asked questions like who will protect them in case the situation goes out of control?

It seems that the actor is answering their questions very simply. As per him, the Army is there to protect them and the actor is very proud of such brave people who are serving the country. The conversation served as an opportunity for Saif to gain an insight into the feeling of security provided by the military to civilians.

Saif Ali Khan on Kashmir

The actor further talked about Kashmir in the conversation, describing it as the most beautiful part of India. According to Saif, he wishes people coming from other parts of the country should be able to visit the place without any problems in the future.

According to Saif, it is a very sensitive part and he feels sad that tourism in the area is not free as per his wishes. There is also a special connection between Kashmir and the family of Saif. His mother and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore, shot her first film, ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, in the place. Saif told how his mother also shot many songs in Kashmir during her career in films.

Saif Ali Khan to Make Movie Haiwaan

In another development, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to shoot his next film, ‘Haiwaan’, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is a thriller and it is Saif’s reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 years on screen.

The movie stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The release date of Haiwaan has been scheduled as September 11.

Therefore, Saif’s participation in the Independence Day event was an occasion where his personal beliefs about fatherhood, his reverence towards the military and his love for Kashmir converged with the future of his work as well.