    Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know

    Tom Holland, who recently finished shooting his upcoming project, The Crowded Room, is set to take a year-long break from acting. Here's all you need to know.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Tom Holland, the versatile and nuanced Hollywood star, is best known for his brilliant performance as the iconic superhero Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The actor, who began his career as a child artiste, has proven his versatility with many unique yet excellent films and author-backed roles.

    Tom Holland will make audiences love his fine acting chops in the highly anticipated crime thriller series The Crowded Room, slated to be released on Apple TV+. The actor, who wrapped up the shooting schedule of the series, has now made a big and pivotal announcement, leaving his fans in shock.

    Speaking on his decision to take a short break of a year from acting, Tom Holland shared, "I am now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work was not in vain."

    In a recent video interview with the famous media platform, Tom Holland officially confirmed that he has finally wrapped up The Crowded Room. The actor stunned the audience by announcing that he is taking a year off from his acting profession in Hollywood in order to rejuvenate and recharge. Holland also extensively spoke about shooting for the Apple TV+ series, based on the real-life crimes committed by a person who is named Billi Milligan who was diagnosed with a dissociative identity disorder.

    Giving insight on the same point, Tom said, "It was a tough time, for sure. We were eventually exploring certain emotions that I never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, added that extra level of pressure."

    He adds, "I am no stranger to hard work. I have lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low."

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
