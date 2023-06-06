Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

In a recent viral video thread on the social media platform Reddit, Renowned Grammy-award-winning musician legend and rapper Drake is opening up on his camaraderie with late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala which has made even the Indian fans emotionally overwhelmed.

Last year when people heard of the painful and unexpected demise of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, a surge of grief hit the fans not just because they lost a great artist but because they lost someone who was beyond the glitz and glamour which the Indian music industry usually stands for.

Sidhu Moosewala's death shook the Indian music fraternity and Punjabi music industries, which was hugely shocked by this news.

From his lyrics to his world views, Sidhu Moosewala tapped into the raw emotions of the people, which is why a part of us that includes music lovers and fans could resonate and connect with his songs on a whole different level. As it turns out, he did not just leave this sense of a deeply rooted impact on his fans in India but also on people around the globe, one of which has been globally acclaimed singer and rapper Drake. Global music icon, Drake, had expressed his grief at the time of Sidhu Moosewala's untimely demise and has even spoken about the Indian legend recently in good spirits.

During a conversation with a fan, Drake got asked about Sidhu Moosewala and whether he was his friend. In response to this question, Drake said, "I used to speak to him but unfortunately never got a chance to meet him in person. But we used to talk a lot. He was a great guy. I have a lot of love for him." The fan added, "I love that guy." To this, then Drake said, "Yeah, me too."

A thread on Reddit that shared the viral video clip invited several other fans to drop their two cents. One fan wrote, "So he definitely was not kidding when he said ‘on call ya Drake naal, reh gye bhok de tweetaan vich," referring to one of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's songs.

Another user had commented, "Just imagine you talked for a minute about an artist from a country 1000s of kilometers away from yours, and the same day, you are all-over insta stories, videos and subreddits in that country. THAT'S FAME."

