- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan; 8 Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Tanked At The Box Office
Year Ender 2025: Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan; 8 Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Tanked At The Box Office
Year Ender 2025: This year, the Bollywood industry saw many ups and downs. At the same time, there were some superstars whose films fell flat at the box office. Let's find out about these stars from Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency-Salman Khan's Sikandar
Kangana Ranaut postponed the release of her film Emergency several times and released it in 2025. The film was a disaster. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film could only earn 22 crores. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is called a guarantee of a hit, couldn't work his magic this year. His film Sikandar fell flat at the box office. The film, with a budget of 180 crores, only managed to earn 176.18 crores.
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2-Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5
Ajay Devgn also couldn't create any magic in 2025. His film Son of Sardaar 2 was a mega-disaster. The movie, made on a budget of 150 crores, did business of 60.90 crores. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 5, released this year, also failed to make a big splash. This multi-starrer film had a budget of 225 crores and earned 248.80 crores.
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4-Hrithik Roshan's War 2
Tiger Shroff, who usually makes a splash at the box office, also flopped in 2025. His film Baaghi 4 was a disaster. This movie, with a budget of 80 crores, earned 66.39 crores. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan also couldn't work his magic in 2025. His film War 2 was outright rejected by the audience. The film, with a budget of 400 crores, could only earn 351 crores.
Kajol's Maa-Shahid Kapoor's Deva
Kajol, known for delivering hit films, also proved to be a super flop in 2025. Her film Maa fell flat at the box office. Made on a budget of 65 crores, the film could only earn 51.64 crores. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's film Deva, released this year, was a disaster at the box office. This film, with a budget of 50 crores, collected 51.73 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.