Image Credit : instagram

Kangana Ranaut postponed the release of her film Emergency several times and released it in 2025. The film was a disaster. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film could only earn 22 crores. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is called a guarantee of a hit, couldn't work his magic this year. His film Sikandar fell flat at the box office. The film, with a budget of 180 crores, only managed to earn 176.18 crores.