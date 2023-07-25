Will Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' get clearance soon? Censor Board believes the film is 'slightly controversial'

It was reported that Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Oh My God 2' (OMG 2) has been postponed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. Now, if a recent report is to be believed, the censor board believes that the content of OMG 2 is ‘slightly controversial’.

For a long time, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has been generating news for all the wrong reasons. The picture was submitted for evaluation by the Central Board Of picture Certification earlier this month, according to reports. According to a recent source, the censor board considers the material of OMG 2 is "slightly controversial."

According to reports, OMG 2 is expected to receive censor board approval in the next two days, after which the makers will begin their marketing campaign. "With less than 20 days until release, the team is literally on fire to raise awareness about the film." "The most they can wait is until Monday; after that, there will be very little time to release," according to a source cited by the entertainment portal.

Also Read: Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

"From trailer to release, OMG 2 requires a 10-day campaign, which the team hopes to complete." "There is a lot of panic among the team, and Akshay Kumar is pulling all his contacts to get OMG 2 approved for a theatrical release," the person stated.

For the uninitiated, Oh My God 2 was submitted for assessment by the Central Board Of Film Certification early this month. According to India Today, the picture has been brought to the reviewing committee as a "preventive measure." The decision was apparently made to prevent the criticism that followed the publication of Adipurush last month.

Also Read: Harry Styles concludes his Love On Tour in Italy after two years on road, thanks fans

About OMG 2:

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Recently, Akshay Kumar published a new poster for the film on social media, confirming that OMG 2 would be released in theatres on August 11. This implies that the picture will compete alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.