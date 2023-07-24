Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

Shak Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan's new poster revealed Vijay Sethupathi as the menacing villain, calling him the 'Dealer of Death'. Film buffs and fans are excited to see the two megastar clash on-screen. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller 'Jawan' has excited fans yet again has with the unveiling of the film's formidable antagonist. Vijay Sethupathi can be seen as the 'Dealer of Death' in an electrifying poster, promising an epic clash between two powerhouse performers in their first-ever encounter on the big screen. The action-packed Prevue alreasy set high standards, offering a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi's dynamic performance. The new poster showcases him as a fearsome villain, building anticipation for the epic face-off with Shah Rukh Khan, leaving audiences eager for the film's release.

Vijay Sethupathi's powerful and versatile performances in known to intensify his films. His portrayal as the 'Dealer of Death' guarantees a spine-chilling experience, making 'Jawan' a must-watch for action and thriller enthusiasts.

Each poster release of 'Jawan' fuels excitement as Shah Rukh Khan's bald avatar and Nayanthara's fierce look intensify anticipation. Vijay Sethupathi's menacing character adds another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film's appeal. Also, the ‘Jawan’ prevue garnered everyone’s attention offering a small yet impactful glimpse into the cinematic world of the film. Ardent SRK fans are truly enthralled by the bald and masked look of the superstar. Phrases like ‘biggest blockbuster loading’, ‘Jawan top notch’ and ‘background score is out of the world’ are on everyone’s tweets.

'Jawan,' a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer. The film will hit worldwide theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie ‘Jawan’ also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles, The movie aims to appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, be a true PAN India film.

