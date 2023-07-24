Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Styles concludes his Love On Tour in Italy after two years on road, thanks fans

    Italy served as the final stop on Harry Styles' Love On Tour, which lasted two years. In a sad farewell, the musician thanked his friends and fans from the bottom of his heart.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 9:26 PM IST

    After a touching end to his monumental Love On Tour, Harry Styles left fans in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in floods of love and nostalgia. The 29-year-old Watermelon Sugar singer gave an astounding final performance, full with raw passion and gratitude, after an extraordinary two years on the road. Harry's passion and connection with his devoted followers were on full display as he poured his heart out on stage while wearing a dapper gold waistcoat and pants. He was visibly moved towards the end of the performance and dropped to his knees as he addressed the fans for the final time on this tour.

    While thanking his fans, he got moved and said: "Thank you so much, thank you for... thank you for..." His voice faltered as he tried to put his overwhelming emotions into words. Making light of the moment, the former One Direction star playfully exclaimed, "He's gone," before gathering himself to say, "I was doing so well!"The Grammy Award winner kept emphasising how grateful he is for everyone's steadfast support over the course of his extraordinary 13-year career in the spotlight. He thanked his followers for their support and emphasised that it was because of their love that he was able to follow his passion for music and play for them night after night.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In addition to thanking his fans, Harry also acknowledged the wonderful friendships he has made along the journey with his bandmates and crew. He expressed his happiness at being able to do this alongside his friends and coworkers, both on and off stage, making the tour all the more memorable. He said: "I get to do this job with my friends, those who make music with me, those of you who don't, the way that you support me allows me to do this, and I am so full right now. I've never been happier in my life." 

