'Wikipedia is hijacked by leftists', Kangana Ranaut slams website for incorrect information about her

Kangana Ranaut, took to social media on Thursday to clarify the confusion around her birthday. The actress explained that her birthday is not on March 20th. On March 23, she was born. "Please don't go back to Wikipedia; it's completely false and misleading stuff there," Kangana wrote.

Kangana Ranaut, a well-known Bollywood actress, has called out the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia for erroneous information about her. She claims her date of birth, height, and other characteristics on the open content site are "completely incorrect." The actress from Dhaakad accused 'leftists' for the false information.

Kangana Ranaut's birthday does not fall on March 20:

Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to clear up the misconceptions about her birthday. The Thalaivii actress revealed that her birthday is not on March 20. On March 23, she was born.

The free online encyclopedia named Wikipedia said it has been ‘hijacked by leftists’. Kangana took to her social media to share that information regarding her birthday on the website was wrong.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi's picture from the hospital sends shock waves on internet

“Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong… no matter how much we try to rectify it, it’s warped again… anyway many radio channels, fans clubs and well-wishers start to send birthday greetings on March 20… I don’t mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on March 20 and I celebrate on March 23, my birthday is on March 23…” she wrote.

Also Read: Rocket Boys 2 Review: Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered a nation's dreams

Stating that the site has ‘misleading information’, she concluded, “Please don’t go by Wikipedia it’s totally wrong and misleading information there, thanks.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Chandramukhi, which starred Jyotika and Rajinikanth in key roles. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in her directorial debut, Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.