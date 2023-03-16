Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wikipedia is hijacked by leftists', Kangana Ranaut slams website for incorrect information about her

    Kangana Ranaut, took to social media on Thursday to clarify the confusion around her birthday. The actress explained that her birthday is not on March 20th. On March 23, she was born. "Please don't go back to Wikipedia; it's completely false and misleading stuff there," Kangana wrote.

    Wikipedia is hijacked by leftists', Kangana Ranaut slams website for incorrect information about her RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, a well-known Bollywood actress, has called out the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia for erroneous information about her. She claims her date of birth, height, and other characteristics on the open content site are "completely incorrect." The actress from Dhaakad accused 'leftists' for the false information.

    Kangana Ranaut's birthday does not fall on March 20:
    Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to clear up the misconceptions about her birthday. The Thalaivii actress revealed that her birthday is not on March 20. On March 23, she was born.

    The free online encyclopedia named Wikipedia said it has been ‘hijacked by leftists’. Kangana took to her social media to share that information regarding her birthday on the website was wrong.

    Also Read: Shivangi Joshi's picture from the hospital sends shock waves on internet

    Kangana Ranaut39s IG Story

    “Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong… no matter how much we try to rectify it, it’s warped again… anyway many radio channels, fans clubs and well-wishers start to send birthday greetings on March 20… I don’t mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on March 20 and I celebrate on March 23, my birthday is on March 23…” she wrote.

    Also Read: Rocket Boys 2 Review: Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered a nation's dreams

    Stating that the site has ‘misleading information’, she concluded, “Please don’t go by Wikipedia it’s totally wrong and misleading information there, thanks.”

    On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Chandramukhi, which starred Jyotika and Rajinikanth in key roles. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in her directorial debut, Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    punjab amritsar Mandeep Kaur's facial hair once drove her husband away; now she refuses to shave fully grown beard snt

    Amritsar: Mandeep Kaur's facial hair once drove her husband away; now she refuses to shave fully grown beard

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    football ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season snt

    ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations, says UGC Chief - adt

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon