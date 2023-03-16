Shivangi Joshi's picture from the hospital sends shock waves on internet

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On the work front, Shivangi Joshi will play a double role in Ekta Kapoor's created, upcoming show Beauty and Beast.

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame renowned TV star Shivangi Joshi sent shock waves across social media by dropping a picture from a hospital. In her recent Instagram post, Shivangi revealed she was diagnosed with a kidney infection and shared an important update about her health. She even recommended her fans and friends look after themselves.

    Talking about her health condition, Shivangi Joshi said she faced some hard days but is now on the path to recovery with the support of her doctors and family. Shivangi's caption for the post read, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days. I have had a kidney infection. But, I want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, doctors, the hospital staff, and God's grace. I feel better."

    Shivangi also penned a message for her fans. She added, "This is also to remind you all to take care of your body, mind, and soul. And, most importantly, always stay hydrated. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering and healing. Lots of love, Shivangi."

    On the work front, Shivangi Joshi wowed audiences with diverse and quirky performance in Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama released on the OTT platform Amazon mini TV. She went on to appear in the stunt-based action and reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

    Shivangi Joshi also appeared in the second season of the iconic hit serial Balika Vadhu alongside Randeep Rai. The actress also has noted Bollywood producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV show Beauty and the Beast, where she will reportedly play a double role. The shoot of the opening episode will happen on a grand scale. Also, according to reports, the opening episode of the show will be shot across a time span of seven days.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
