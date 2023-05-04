Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery

    Priyanka Chopra recalled she was frightened and went into a 'depression' after the surgery went bad. She spoke about how her dad helped her.

    Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 4, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor opened up about getting a nose job and how it adversely affected her mental health. 

    Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how a botched nose surgery had a negative impact on her mental health. In recent months, Priyanka Chopra has made startling discoveries about her personal and professional lives.

    ALSO READ: Dune 2 trailer OUT: Witness Timothee Chalamet's war against Harkonnens alongside Zendaya in sci-fi adventure

    Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently discussed the "dark phase" of her life on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. When Priyanka had a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, she revealed that her entire life got turned upside down.

    In the interview, she revealed, "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." She claims the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose and caused it to collapse, leading her to be fired from three movies. The actress added how, during that period, it was difficult for her to leave her home. Her late father, however, encouraged her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

    The Quantico actress continued by thanking her father, saying that he, "Held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence." Anil Sharma, a Bollywood director best known for directing Gadar, was also honored by Priyanka Chopra for giving her an acting role after losing three movie projects due to the surgery.

    In a previous interview, Priyanka Chopra also said she felt "pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and that no one was casting her. She admitted that she wanted to take a sabbatical from Bollywood because she had become weary of politics. She later relocated to Hollywood and debuted in the music business in 2012 with the track "In My City."

    Priyanka got seen at Met Gala 2023 with singer-husband Nick Jonas. She is now busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Love Again and attended its New York premiere on Wednesday with co-star Sam Heughan.

    ALSO READ: 'Tipu' poster OUT: Filmmaker Pawan Sharma calls him 'Hitler of the era'

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage vma

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

    Yes Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets RBA

    Yes! Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Know details about historical saga film on Indian freedom fighter vma

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Filmmaker Pawan Sharma calls him 'Hitler of the era'

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC

    Dune 2 trailer OUT: Witness Timothee Chalamet's war against Harkonnens alongside Zendaya in sci-fi adventure vma

    Dune 2 trailer OUT: Witness Timothee Chalamet's war against Harkonnens alongside Zendaya in sci-fi adventure

    Recent Stories

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Will return our medals, give our life, but at least get us justice' - Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Will return our medals, give our life, but at least get us justice' - Vinesh, Bajrang

    Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa; check details AJR

    Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa; check details

    Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan takes charge as Hospital Services (Armed Forces) DG; first from Kerala to be on post anr

    Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan takes charge as Hospital Services (Armed Forces) DG; first from Kerala to be on post

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP in close contest on candidates with criminal records; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP in close contest on candidates with criminal records; check details

    Manipur violence: 'My state is burning, kindly help' - Mary Kom appeals-ayh

    Manipur violence: 'My state is burning, kindly help' - Mary Kom appeals

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon