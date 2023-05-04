Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra recalled she was frightened and went into a 'depression' after the surgery went bad. She spoke about how her dad helped her.

Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor opened up about getting a nose job and how it adversely affected her mental health.

Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently discussed the "dark phase" of her life on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. When Priyanka had a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, she revealed that her entire life got turned upside down.

In the interview, she revealed, "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." She claims the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose and caused it to collapse, leading her to be fired from three movies. The actress added how, during that period, it was difficult for her to leave her home. Her late father, however, encouraged her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

The Quantico actress continued by thanking her father, saying that he, "Held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence." Anil Sharma, a Bollywood director best known for directing Gadar, was also honored by Priyanka Chopra for giving her an acting role after losing three movie projects due to the surgery.

In a previous interview, Priyanka Chopra also said she felt "pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and that no one was casting her. She admitted that she wanted to take a sabbatical from Bollywood because she had become weary of politics. She later relocated to Hollywood and debuted in the music business in 2012 with the track "In My City."

Priyanka got seen at Met Gala 2023 with singer-husband Nick Jonas. She is now busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Love Again and attended its New York premiere on Wednesday with co-star Sam Heughan.

