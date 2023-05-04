'Tipu' poster OUT: Filmmaker Pawan Sharma calls him 'Hitler of the era'

After the film created buzz from the moment it got officially announced in the industry, the first-look poster of the awaited historical saga 'Tipu' has got revealed by the makers. Know the details here.

We have read about the tales of bravery and valor of India's most controversial and fierce freedom fighter Tipu Sultan in our childhood, which has always elicited mixed opinions within us as children. Now the noted filmmakers Sandeep Singh and Rashmi Sharma have revealed the first poster of 'Tipu,' the film about the Indian freedom fighter that will release soon in the theatres.

Eros International, Rashmi Sharma Films present Tipu, a riveting story about a historical figure whose name sparks controversy to date. We have known Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter who strongly and courageously fought the British. History textbooks are always replete and packed with Tipu’s achievements. His skills included bringing about administrative changes in his region and introducing new and innovative techniques in weaponry to combat enemies on the battlefield.

It is only after the minutely conducted meticulous research by acclaimed author and public intellectual Rajat Sethi as the expertly hidden and unseen stripes of the Tiger of Mysore stand disclosed.

Opening up on the topic, filmmaker Sandeep Singh, said, "I was shocked to learn the true reality of Tipu Sultan. The story gave me goosebumps. It is the cinema I personally believe in. Whether it is PM Narendra Modi, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Atal, or Bal Shivaji - my films stand for truth. I think people knew what a tyrant Tipu Sultan was but chose to ignore it. And this is what I want to showcase on 70mm. Honestly, he does not even deserve to be called a Sultan. I got brainwashed into believing him to be a brave heart person, as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows the real and hidden malevolent side of personality. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation."

Adding more details on the film, the director Pawan Sharma has said, "What we got taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. As a Hindu, I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted Muslim king. Through my film, I am trying to show brutal reality, which has gotten manipulated just for us to take him as a warrior hero. He forced the conversion of people who practiced other religions to Islam and destroyed temples and churches. Tipu Sultan's Islamic fanaticism was much worse than his father’s, Hyder Ali Khan's. He was a Hitler of that era."

Author Rajat Sethi shares, "While history has been unkind to many heroes, it has mischievously ignored the tyranny of many others. Tipu is a historical figure whose admiration is overrated. But his cruelties have got concealed in our textbooks. Not only history, but popular culture - movies, and theatres, have systematically ignored a realistic and balanced portrayal of Tipu. This movie is a humble attempt to initiate a course correction on his narrative."

Tipu, backed by Eros International, Rashmi Sharma Films, and Sandeep Singh, will be directed by Pawan Sharma and researched and developed by Rajat Sethi. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil Telugu, and Malayalam.

