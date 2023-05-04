Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dune 2 trailer OUT: Witness Timothee Chalamet's war against Harkonnens alongside Zendaya in sci-fi adventure

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 4, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    After a lot of wait and anticipation, makers have dropped the official full-length trailer of the highly-awaited sci-fi action drama film Dune 2 now. The film, Dune 2, will give a detailed picture of Paul Atreides's raging war against Harkonnens, who destroyed his entire family, and his emotional bonding with Chani (Zendaya).

    It's time to return to the dunes of Arrakis, as Warner Bros. has finally unveiled a captivating first-look trailer at the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. It is one of the most-anticipated A-lister Biggie sci-fi films of this year 2023.

    The epic trailer video featured the first mesmerizing looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's frightening Feyd-Reutha Harkonnen. It also gave us a glimpse of the key moment of the film, Timothee Chalamet riding a giant sandworm.

    In the trailer, we witness Timothee Chalamet's character Paul Atreides's plans to take revenge against the Harkonnens to avenge his destroyed family. Zendaya, seen in an extended cameo in the first film, returns as Chani in the trailer.

    In the Dune 2 trailer, we can see a blend and mix of drama, action, emotional undertones, sci-fi, adventure, and exemplary performances by the cast with a compelling storyline that will make audiences want to be constantly on the edge-of-thei-seats.

    The official synopsis of the film reads, "Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

    Dune: Part Two is due for release in cinemas worldwide on November 3. You can check out the jaw-dropping first trailer for the return to Arrakis below.

