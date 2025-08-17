Filmmaker Michael Chaves has finally addressed why The Conjuring franchise is drawing to a close with its upcoming film Last Rites. He revealed that the decision was made to end the saga on a high note while preserving its legacy.

As audiences can expect to be frightened for one last time in Hollywood's one of the best franchises, The Conjuring: Last Rites on September 5, 2025, more than a decade after first chilling audiences in 2013, the moment has come to close the saga of The Conjuring franchise. Coming from the mind of director Michael Chaves, who has helmed the latest entries in the franchise, The Nun II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the director opened up about why the saga is ending now and what they have in store for the fans in its final chapter.

Filmmaker Michael Chaves Clears Why The Conjuring Franchise Is Ending

Hollywood filmmaker Chaves contends that the closure of the saga was not a decision dictated by outside forces, but one made by the creative team. According to him, stretching these stories beyond natural limits certainly risks watering down their impact. Instead, the decision was to finish outright while the franchise enjoyed these untold such heights of great popularity. In his words, it's about the good ending, not the fading of these once-great movies.

Extra Heavy Duty for the Finale

An extra weight rested on the able shoulders of this hollywood director because the film is the last time Ed and Lorraine Warren's story shall unfold on-screen for public viewing. The team wanted this film to be different from any other supernatural case but a proper goodbye for the characters belovedly portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Chaves informed that they had extra care in writing the script so that the story would be able to give its share of scares and emotional closure.

About the Content of the Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, set for release, will portray the ill-famed haunting of the Smurl family from Pennsylvania, one of the most distempered investigators by the Warrens in real life. In addition to seeing our familiar duo, there will also be new faces such as Judy Warren (played by Mia Tomlinson) and her partner Tony Spera (Ben Hardy). Their appearance hints that changes between the old and new generation will also happen, offering a fresh angle with something forged in the classic haunted house experience.

Guardianship of the Franchise's Culture

It is a very special gift for a filmmaker. Chaves stressed, to be able to end a successful series on their own terms. By this, the creators intend to keep safe the value that The Conjuring has acquired throughout these years. Rather than enter the cycle of "franchise fatigue," the goal is to keep it marked as one of the most prosperous horror sagas of modern cinema.