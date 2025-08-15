Indian-born Director of Photography blends emotional depth, noir style, and cinematic precision in a rising career across continents.

At just 27, cinematographer Smit Patel has already traversed an extraordinary journey — from India to the bustling film sets of Los Angeles. Known for his noir-inspired style, bold compositions, and emotionally charged lighting, Patel’s work spans music videos, short films, and feature productions.

His path began in 2015 with a still camera in hand, capturing single frames that could tell entire stories. This passion evolved into music video production, and later, full-fledged filmmaking. In 2022, Patel moved to LA to study at the New York Film Academy, learning under seasoned professionals including Chris Rossiter and David Armstrong, acclaimed for the Saw franchise.

Patel’s portfolio includes “Blood on Your Teeth” (Producer/DoP), Ai Seize the Day, Insurance Jimmy, and Ties of Darkness. His projects have screened at multiple film festivals, and in 2025, he won his first Best Cinematography award.

“I treat light like a character in the story,” says Patel. “For me, it’s not just about seeing the scene — it’s about feeling it.”

With upcoming projects ranging from a New York–set Gujarati feature film to a cross-country documentary, Patel continues to explore how light, shadow, and framing can evoke deep human connection.