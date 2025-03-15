Modern Baby Names Inspired by Gods and Goddesses with Meanings

Lifestyle
A lovely name associated with Lord Vishnu, symbolizing purity and divine origin.
A modern name associated with Lord Shiva, representing strength and spirituality.
A beautiful name associated with Lord Ganesha, symbolizing youth and new beginnings.
One who desires liberation, symbolizing spiritual aspiration and enlightenment.
This name is associated with Goddess Durga, representing strength and divine power.
This name means a part of Lord Shiva, symbolizing devotion and divine connection.
A beautiful name associated with Goddess Durga, representing strength and courage.
A lovely name associated with Goddess Durga, symbolizing nobility and strength.
This name means a part of Mother Sita, symbolizing purity and devotion.
