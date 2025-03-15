(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar receives degree from Harvard Kennedy School

Bhumi Pednekar recently announced her graduation from Harvard Kennedy School, where she completed a course on Leadership, Global Policy, and Life. This accomplishment adds to her already impressive career profile

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Bhumi described her return to school as both fun and challenging, admitting that mathematics remained a struggle for her

article_image2

During her time at Harvard, Bhumi met former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whom she praised as an inspiring leader and a fellow Young Global Leader (YGL)


article_image3

Bhumi expressed gratitude for her classmates, highlighting how they consistently encouraged and supported one another throughout the program

article_image4

Her time at Harvard extended beyond academics. Bhumi participated in insightful discussions on climate action and had the opportunity to hear influential speakers like David Rubinstein and Larry Summers

article_image5

While embracing the serious side of education, Bhumi also explored Harvard’s cultural traditions. Joking about the university’s historic library, she remarked on its eerie aura due to its 1636 origins

article_image6

On the professional front, Bhumi was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, a film that received mixed reviews. Looking ahead, she will make her digital debut in Daldal, portraying Mumbai’s DCP Rita Ferreira in a series based on Vish Dhamija’s book Bhendi Bazaar

