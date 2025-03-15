(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar receives degree from Harvard Kennedy School

Read Full Gallery

Bhumi Pednekar recently announced her graduation from Harvard Kennedy School, where she completed a course on Leadership, Global Policy, and Life. This accomplishment adds to her already impressive career profile

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Bhumi described her return to school as both fun and challenging, admitting that mathematics remained a struggle for her

During her time at Harvard, Bhumi met former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whom she praised as an inspiring leader and a fellow Young Global Leader (YGL)

Bhumi expressed gratitude for her classmates, highlighting how they consistently encouraged and supported one another throughout the program

Her time at Harvard extended beyond academics. Bhumi participated in insightful discussions on climate action and had the opportunity to hear influential speakers like David Rubinstein and Larry Summers

While embracing the serious side of education, Bhumi also explored Harvard’s cultural traditions. Joking about the university’s historic library, she remarked on its eerie aura due to its 1636 origins

On the professional front, Bhumi was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, a film that received mixed reviews. Looking ahead, she will make her digital debut in Daldal, portraying Mumbai’s DCP Rita Ferreira in a series based on Vish Dhamija’s book Bhendi Bazaar

