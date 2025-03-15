BREAKING: Pakistan's Punjab govt bans Bollywood song performances in colleges, warns of strict action
Punjab Government in Pakistan has banned dancing to Indian Bollywood songs in colleges and other educational institutions.
The Punjab Government in Pakistan has prohibited students from dancing to Indian Bollywood songs in all colleges and educational institutions across the province. A circular has been issued, warning of strict disciplinary action for non-compliance.
This decision may come as a surprise, given that Pakistani youth often enjoy dancing to popular Hindi songs.