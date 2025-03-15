Entertainment

'Anupamaa' Spoiler alert: Anuj to return? Dramatic twists ahead

Anupamaa Will Make This Plan

The drama in Anupamaa is not decreasing. Currently, the show depicts Anupamaa receiving repeated calls from jail, prompting her to plan a visit.

Rahi's Face Viewing Ceremony Will Take Place

The show will now feature Rahi getting ready for her face-viewing ceremony at her in-laws' house. Women will arrive, asking Vasundhara to call her daughter-in-law.

Prem Will Announce This Decision

During this time, Prem will arrive and tell the guests that Rahi is unwell and resting. Hearing this, Vasundhara will ask all the guests to leave.

Rahi Will Miss Her Wedding Night

After this, Vasundhara will think that Rahi is faking her illness. Meanwhile, Rahi will remain asleep. The next day, Rahi will realize she missed her wedding night.

Anupamaa Will Go to Jail Because of This

On the other hand, Anupamaa will go to Central Jail. During this time, she will be terrified seeing the prisoners. After this, the jailer will thank Anupamaa for visiting.

What Will Be Special in the Show?

Then he will tell Anupamaa that everyone in the jail is staring at her because they haven't seen a woman in years. It is said that Anuj will enter during this time.

