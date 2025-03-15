'Anupamaa' Spoiler alert: Anuj to return? Dramatic twists ahead

Entertainment
The drama in Anupamaa is not decreasing. Currently, the show depicts Anupamaa receiving repeated calls from jail, prompting her to plan a visit.
The show will now feature Rahi getting ready for her face-viewing ceremony at her in-laws' house. Women will arrive, asking Vasundhara to call her daughter-in-law.
During this time, Prem will arrive and tell the guests that Rahi is unwell and resting. Hearing this, Vasundhara will ask all the guests to leave.
After this, Vasundhara will think that Rahi is faking her illness. Meanwhile, Rahi will remain asleep. The next day, Rahi will realize she missed her wedding night.
On the other hand, Anupamaa will go to Central Jail. During this time, she will be terrified seeing the prisoners. After this, the jailer will thank Anupamaa for visiting.
Then he will tell Anupamaa that everyone in the jail is staring at her because they haven't seen a woman in years. It is said that Anuj will enter during this time.
