Samantha Ruth Prabhu follows the same steps in her new relationship with Raj Nidimoru; hints revealed

Currently trending topic on the internet is the rumors around Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru. The actress has been spotted with the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on multiple occasions, fueling the speculations around their dating. Her social media post on Valentine's Day started the scrutiny over her public appearances and hints that she left on her dating life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu follows the same steps:

As Samantha earlier did with her ex-husband, she didn't announce her relationship officially at once. She first started leaving hints in the interviews of her every film promotion, where she surely mentioned Naga Chaitanya, and she also described him as 'First Love.'. Then Samantha revealed it with a hint, saying, 'I have a 7-year friendship with the guy I am dating.'.

Now looking back, Samantha recently opened up about her desire to be a mother and said, 'It's not too late to be a mom.'. She stated, "I have always wanted to be a mother. It's quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother," she said. This statement is now considered a hint to her dating life by fans.

Their appearance at a friend's birthday brunch went viral as Samantha stunned in a green dress and Raj was in casuals. This appearance followed another picture of them at a pickleball tournament earlier where fans actually noticed that Samantha was holding Raj's hand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj have previously worked together on successful projects like 'The Family Man 2' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' that got her great recognition in Bollywood. Their professional bond has now led to speculation about a personal connection. Fans have been dissecting their recent public appearances, looking for hints about the nature of their relationship.

