India Weather alert LATEST update: THESE places to suffer from scorching heatwave; Check HERE

Read Full Gallery

Weather In March: Temperatures are rising across the country from the beginning of March. This state is no exception. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave

Intense March Heat

Temperatures are rising across the country from the beginning of March. This state is no exception. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave

Temperature Increase

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures have started rising from the beginning of March. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are experiencing much higher temperatures than normal

Hint of Heatwave

The Meteorological Department has indicated that due to dry hot winds, there is a possibility of feeling a heatwave by the end of the week

Red Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has stated that four states may experience heatwave conditions in March. A red alert has been issued in Gujarat

Orange Alert

An orange alert has been issued in Maharashtra and southwestern Rajasthan. In Gujarat, the temperature in Bhuj has crossed 42 degrees Celsius this spring. The temperature in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad is around 40 degrees Celsius

Warm State Gujarat

Gujarat has already been labeled as a warm state in March based on the country's temperature. The temperature in almost all cities of the state is above 40 degrees

Chance of Rain

The rain in Delhi is bringing some relief, but it will not last long. According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of rain in several states including Jammu & Kashmir, East Bihar, and West Bengal until today

Weather Forecast in Bengal

On Saturday, districts in South Bengal like Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum are likely to experience the highest heat. Heatwave conditions will continue on Sunday in Bankura, Birbhum, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, Jhargram, and Purulia

Latest Videos