India Weather alert LATEST update: THESE places to suffer from scorching heatwave; Check HERE
Weather In March: Temperatures are rising across the country from the beginning of March. This state is no exception. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave
Intense March Heat
Temperature Increase
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures have started rising from the beginning of March. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are experiencing much higher temperatures than normal
Hint of Heatwave
The Meteorological Department has indicated that due to dry hot winds, there is a possibility of feeling a heatwave by the end of the week
Red Alert Issued
The Meteorological Department has stated that four states may experience heatwave conditions in March. A red alert has been issued in Gujarat
Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued in Maharashtra and southwestern Rajasthan. In Gujarat, the temperature in Bhuj has crossed 42 degrees Celsius this spring. The temperature in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad is around 40 degrees Celsius
Warm State Gujarat
Gujarat has already been labeled as a warm state in March based on the country's temperature. The temperature in almost all cities of the state is above 40 degrees
Chance of Rain
The rain in Delhi is bringing some relief, but it will not last long. According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of rain in several states including Jammu & Kashmir, East Bihar, and West Bengal until today
Weather Forecast in Bengal
On Saturday, districts in South Bengal like Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum are likely to experience the highest heat. Heatwave conditions will continue on Sunday in Bankura, Birbhum, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, Jhargram, and Purulia