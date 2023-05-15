Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this

On January 26th, surrounded by loved ones, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy exchanged engagement vows. Rumours have been circulating that they called off their wedding a few months after the engagement.

A few months back, Sharwanand proposed to Rakshitha Reddy in front of their families. Many famous people, including Ram Charan and his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari, were present at the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad.

Recent social media posts, however, stated that they had to cancel the wedding due to a family emergency. But now the actor's representatives have dismissed the rumours. It was rumoured not so long ago that they had decided to postpone their wedding. However, a close associate of the actor denied the rumour to a popular daily.

A reliable source stated, "It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshitha have broken up; they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and returned to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey. Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon.”

In January, everyone was talking about Sharwanand and Rakshitha's engagement. On January 26th, he posted pictures of his upcoming wedding to social media.

According to reports, Rakshitha is a US-based techie. Her father, Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh High Court, while her grandfather is politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

On the work front:

Sharwanand has announced his next film alongside director Sriram Adittya, and it seems like a coming-of-age comedy with a fresh take on the genre. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling the film under People Media Factory, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.