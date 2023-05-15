Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this

    On January 26th, surrounded by loved ones, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy exchanged engagement vows. Rumours have been circulating that they called off their wedding a few months after the engagement.

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this RBA
    A few months back, Sharwanand proposed to Rakshitha Reddy in front of their families. Many famous people, including Ram Charan and his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari, were present at the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. 

    Recent social media posts, however, stated that they had to cancel the wedding due to a family emergency. But now the actor's representatives have dismissed the rumours. It was rumoured not so long ago that they had decided to postpone their wedding. However, a close associate of the actor denied the rumour to a popular daily.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

    A reliable source stated, "It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshitha have broken up; they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and returned to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey. Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon.”

    Also Read: Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

    In January, everyone was talking about Sharwanand and Rakshitha's engagement. On January 26th, he posted pictures of his upcoming wedding to social media. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

    According to reports, Rakshitha is a US-based techie. Her father, Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh High Court, while her grandfather is politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

    On the work front:
    Sharwanand has announced his next film alongside director Sriram Adittya, and it seems like a coming-of-age comedy with a fresh take on the genre. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling the film under People Media Factory, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

