Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

Some YouTubers go above the queue to achieve rapid popularity. This Sunishith, who calls himself a sacrifice star, is one such person. He claims that he is the one who could have but was unable to work on films like Baahubali and One Nekkadine. He recently crossed the line when he insulted Upasana.

"Ram Charan and Upasana are very good friends of mine. Upasana and I went on a long ride recently. We even went to Goa." the man in question said in a recent interview. This drew a severe response from Ram Charan's fans, and expectedly so.

He later recorded a video in which he apologises to Upasana and Charan for his incorrect remarks due to fan pressure. He vowed not to make any more remarks like that in the future. This is familiar to this well-known YouTuber. He once claimed to be Lavanya's boyfriend, which led to her filing a police report and his imprisonment. He recently received a beating from NTR's supporters after insulting NTR. When will he ever learn his lesson?