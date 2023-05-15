The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen were reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday (May 14) morning. Later, the actress updated fans with her health update.

Sudipto Sen, director of The Kerala Story, and Adah Sharma were scheduled to attend the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Sunday, May 14. According to reports, the group met with a car crash, and some members were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Sharma said that the whole team was fine, and nothing was major. Adah, however, has revealed some essential information regarding her and the director's health.

Adah explained everything to her followers at night around 8pm and told them not to worry. She tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

Before Adah, Sudipto also confirmed they couldn't attend the yatra due to some 'medical emergency.' On his Twitter, he wrote, "Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra."

Adah Sharma getting death threats:

Due to the continuous controversy surrounding The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has also received death threats. Protests against the film The Kerala Story have been organised by several political parties and organisations who say it is not founded on facts and encourages violence towards Muslims. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, also announced a ban on the film The Kerala Story.

Earlier, Adah Sharma expressed gratitude to moviegoers for helping The Kerala Story become a financial success despite the many criticisms that were levelled against it. She wrote on Twitter, "Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie being banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched..." However, thanks to you guys, #TheKeralaStory had the best opening week for a female-led film ever. Wowww! People, please applaud. The world is yours now that you've won. (sic)

The Kerala Story box office report:

The film's first day of significant increase was Sunday, May 14, when it earned Rs 23 crore in India. Earning Rs 135 crore in just 10 days is a huge success for the Adah Sharma-starring film. The Kerala Story, despite a number of scandals, is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.