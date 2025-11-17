Navya Naveli Nanda’s appearance on Dining With The Kapoors left many viewers curious about her connection to Bollywood’s legendary Kapoor family. Here’s a clear breakdown of her lineage and why she’s naturally part of the iconic clan.

Even audiences were wondering about Navya Naveli Nanda's relationship with one of the most prominent film families in Bollywood. While she is popularly viewed as the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, she has strong connections with the Kapoor clan as well but through a different family branch.

Why Is Navya Nanda in ‘Dining With The Kapoors’?

Navya Naveli Nanda's links with the Kapoor family come through her mother, Shweta Bachchan. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is a member of the illustrious Kapoor business family that has long-standing ties with Bollywood's legendary Kapoor acting dynasty.

Nikhil Nanda is the son of late Ritu Nanda who was the daughter to the iconic Raj Kapoor. The pillar of the Kapoor film family. This makes Ritu Nanda the aunt of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and their siblings.

How Navya Fits in the Kapoor Family Tree:

Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's daughter, which makes her great-granddaughter from the paternal side, which connects Navya directly with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as extended family cousins.

Raj Kapoor: Grandfather of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv Kapoor

Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter): Mother of Nikhil Nanda

Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan: Parents of Navya

Thus, she becomes the great-granddaughter of Raj Kapoor from her father's side.

With this, she gets placed right in the center of the wider Kapoor family circle.

Why 'Dining with the Kapoors' Hosted Her

With these family ties, having Navya Naveli Nanda be part of Dining With The Kapoors stands right. The show does bring extended members of the Kapoor family together for free discussions, reminiscence stories, and moments of bonding. There is another section of the larger Kapoor heritage that doesn't come from the film side.

However, deep-rooted connections between two major families-the Bachchans and the Kapoors-are highlighted through marriage, legacy, and generational relationships.