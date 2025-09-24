Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit has hit a roadblock, sparking curiosity among fans about the sudden delay. Netizens are speculating that Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project may be the reason behind the production halt.

Along with the A-list casting, the film Spirit, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas, has been stuck in controversy and this is now revolving around production delays. The temporary halt of shooting was, according to reports, because of a disagreement with actress Deepika Padukone, causing her to exit the project.

The Fallout: Deepika's Alleged Demands

Deepika Padukone left the project titled Spirit over allegedly unreasonable demands that the filmmakers found unacceptable. Various sources report she requested an eight-hour day, meaning only six hours of shooting. Furthermore, she allegedly wanted a big salary increase plus a share of the profits from the film.

These demands, it is said, shocked Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, putting an end to their professional relationship. In retaliation, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly replaced Deepika with actress Triptii Dimri.

Public Allegations and Reactions

The controversy soon escalated due to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's indirect criticisms of Deepika on social media, writing what he termed "dirty PR games." This public statement sparked huge controversy, dividing fans and industry insiders. While some defended Deepika, insisting that being a big actress she deserved to demand these things, others sided with Vanga saying that such demands ain't professional.

An Operation Star for Actors and Filmmakers

Which have sparked a wider conversation about the power dynamics between actors and filmmakers in the Indian film industry. As much as actors like Deepika Padukone, with their star power, command major influence, filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga have also proven to be strong creative forces. The fallout of this partnership speaks to the fine balance of negotiations and the severe consequences that may ensue when expectations and realities collide.

The delays in Spirit and Deepika Padukone's exit are, of course, going to influence the timeline of production. As the project continues with Triptii Dimri taking the lead, one awaits to see how this change will affect the film's fortunes.