As Arjun Reddy completes 8 years, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reflects on how the Vijay Deverakonda starrer became a turning point in his career. The cult film not only redefined Telugu cinema but also changed his life forever.

If one states that Arjun Reddy, which turned 8 years old, continues to be one of the most talked-about and debated modern Telugu cinema films, it sounds so obvious. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed this film, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, and premiered in August 2017. The then-new wave spell was to radicalize storytelling in Telugu cinema with its blunt portrayals, unconventional treatment, and bold viewing of love and heartbreak.

The Film That Started It All

Arjun Reddy told the story of a brilliant yet impetuous surgeon, Arjun. Following a failed relationship, he goes on a self-destructive path which became the crux of the movie. There was an unapologetic approach to everything it stood for, dialogues which defied convention, and an inherently weak protagonist. It was at first embroiled in controversy on bold content and angry representation but very soon, started culting especially with the youth.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Impact of the Movie

The director of the films that have been celebrating their 8th anniversary shared it in an interview that Arjun Reddy was his career and personal milestone. He revealed how the film actually changed his life forever in recognition to stay confident as a filmmaker who pushes boundaries.

The initial stage for getting the project approved was quite difficult, as most producers refused to support it because of its very intense storyline and non-filtered dialogues. Nevertheless, even that was proven wrong by what happened after release. "I believed in the story and its honesty. The way people connected with Arjun's pain and flaws was beyond what I imagined. It gave me the courage to tell stories my way," he said.

Debut Performance by Vijay Deverakonda

For Vijay Deverakonda, it was a career-defining role: Arjun Reddy makes him an instant star and one of the most bankable young faces in Indian cinema. His miracle performance won much acclaim, raw body language, and emotional depth, even winning plaudits from fans. Even now, many consider it as one of his most iconic roles.

Legacy and Remake

Arjun Reddy did well beyond the Telugu film pocket. Its very influence ordered two different remakes-the Tamil version Adithya Varma and-the Hindi version Kabir Singh-made by Vanga, and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Both movies did a bang-up job at the box office, but one ended-up left with an everlasting image in people's minds.

A Cult Classic After Eight Years

Even after 8 years, Arjun Reddy is that film which has now become such a cult in India, with reference to love stories, or how such stories could be attempted here. It has brought about this new wave of narrative that revolved around flawed characters and raw emotions. While the show still inspires debates on toxicity and relationships, the reality of its cultural impact cannot be denied.

Now that Arjun Reddy hit 8 years, the pair of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda will forever be remembered in Indian cinema. For Vanga, it became that life-changing movie along the trajectory of his career, and audiences can't forget that viewing experience as it just happened very daringly to break norms and celebrate raw storytelling.